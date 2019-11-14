Debora White (nee Teer)

CROWN POINT, IN - Debora White (nee Teer), age 61, of Crown Point, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019, surrounded by the love of her husband, children and mother.

A life-long Lake County resident, Debbie is survived by her husband, George White; children: Robin (John) DeVries and Jason White; mother, Dorothy Teer; brothers: Larry (Esther) and Ronnie (Leslie) Teer; brother-in-law, John (Anne) White; and nephews: John, Jeff, Jesse, Adam, Drew, Tyler, Ryan and Spencer.

Debbie was preceded in death by her father, Purse Teer; and parents-in-law: John and Alma White, who she helped care for during their final days.

Debbie dedicated her life to her family. She loved her mom and dad, her husband, and her children, always putting them first even as she battled lung cancer twice and open-heart surgery. She was a fighter.

Debbie enjoyed family events and holidays, hosting Christmas and Thanksgiving dinners, as well as Fourth of July parties to allow extended family and friends to watch the annual parade along Main Street. During the summer, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends at Tall Oaks Family Campground in Buffalo, Indiana.

A Christian, Debbie belonged to Southlake Christian Church in Crown Point, where she planned, organized and led the most epic Vacation Bible School programs of the 1990's.

A private visitation for family was held on Thursday, November 14, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Debbie's memory be made to the .

