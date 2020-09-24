1/
Deborah A. (Allsbury) Thackerson
Deborah A. Thackerson (nee Allsbury)

DEMOTTE, IN - Deborah A. Thackerson (nee Allsbury), age 69, of Demotte, IN, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020.

Deborah is survived by her children: Tommy (Karen) Thackerson, Tina (Dale) Orzel and Tony (Tanya) Thackerson; grandchildren: Zackery Bear, Kyle Bear, Teagan Thackerson, Jessica (Matt) Elza, Frankie, Jeremy (Terra) Goldizen, and Cory (Stephanie) Goldizen; great-grandchildren: Kyle Jr., Landon, Logan, Henley, Cecilia, Owen, Olivia and Millie; brother-in-law, Dale (Jeanne) Thackerson; sister, Iris (Greg) Neilsen; sister-in-law, Clara (John) Kurzeja; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Deborah was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence; parents: Ray and Helen Allsbury; and brothers: Michael, Jack and Joe Allsbury.

Deborah had 26 years of service at Sterks. She enjoyed puzzles, gardening and cooking. Deborah was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved hosting family gatherings and being surrounded by her family.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, September 25, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 PM until the time of the Funeral Service at 6:00 PM, with Pastor Tom Shanahan officiating. Services will conclude at the funeral home.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, social distancing at 6 feet and face masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Deborah's name to Harbor Light Hospice. Visit Deborah's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.




Published in The Times on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Geisen Funeral Home
SEP
25
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Geisen Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Geisen Funeral Home
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN 46307
(219) 663-2500
