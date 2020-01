Deborah Ann Camarena

IN LOVING MEMORY OF OUR DAUGHTER ON HER SECOND ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN

1/24/1965 - 1/9/2018 Love Is Forever. When you lose a loved one you're never quite the same. There's always a little teardrop at the mention of their name. Time may ease the heartache and eyes no longer cry, but there's a little voice inside that never says, "goodbye." Always in our thoughts. Forever in our hearts. Love, Dad, Mom, Mike, Bob and Paul