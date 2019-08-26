Deborah Ann Whiting

LAKE VILLAGE, IN - Deborah Whiting, age 63, of Lake Village passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019 in Rensselaer. Deborah was born December 13, 1955 in Hinsdale, IL to Harold and Margaret L. (Atwood) Matheny, both deceased. She attended Crown Point High School and went to Cosmetology School in Lowell. Deborah married Larry Whiting Jr. who preceded her in death. She worked as a cosmetologist and was known as the "paper lady" for the Post Tribune and Hammond Times for 32 years. Deborah enjoyed yard work, sewing and crochet, playing BINGO, cooking shows, and playing Candy Crush. Deborah was very family orientated.

Deborah is survived by her children: Tina (Ernie) Collard of Lake Village, IN; Bobbie Blanton of DeMotte, IN; Jodie Whiting of DeMotte, IN; step-children: Larry Whiting III of St. John, IN; Michael Whiting of Crown Point, IN; Gayle Whiting of Las Vegas, NV; grandchildren: Danielle (Austin), Shelby (Michael), Sophia, Kaitlyn (Zach), Chelsy; great-grandchildren: Conor, Anastasia, Camdyn; siblings: LaDonna Sue Decker and Bobby Dean Matheny; numerous nieces and nephews. Deborah is preceded in death by: her parents, husband, brother, Michael Matheny and sister, Sherryl Jo Box.

Friends may visit with the family at JACKSON FUNERAL SERVICE of DeMotte on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 11:00-2:00 pm. A Funeral Service will immediately follow at Jackson Funeral Service on Tuesday at 2:00 pm with Rev. Fred Zaugg officiating. Interment will be held at Lake Village Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Family. To share a memory with the Whiting family, please visit www.jacksonfuneral.com