Deborah Anne Hull

PORTAGE, IN - Deborah Anne Hull, age 71 of Portage, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019. She was born on September 17, 1947 in Beaumont, TX to Oneazuin and Opal L. (Overall) Fontenot. Deborah is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Richard E.Hull; son, Brian (Beth) Hull; daughters, Michele (Eric) Tomerlin, Laura (Michael) Krostag; grandchildren, Melissa, Megan, Alicia, Lauren, Matthew, Liam, Brayden, Brody; five great grandchildren; brother, Roger (Lynn) Fontenot; sister in law, Sandy Fontenot; several nieces, nephews, many extended family members and friends. Deborah was preceded in death by her son, Richard E. Hull Jr.; brother, James Fontenot; father, Oneazuin Fontenot; mother, Opal L. Lewis and step-father, Kahle Lewis.

Deborah loved "I Love Lucy" and "Days of Our Lives". She loved spending time with her family, her friends the Bunco Girls, and watching her grandchildren play. She was a kind hearted woman with a loving personality. Deborah was a wonderful cook and her home was always the center of family gatherings. She enjoyed going to the casino and trying out her lucky hand.

Funeral Ceremony will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME PORTAGE CHAPEL, 6941 Central Avenue, Portage, IN 46368 Pastor Randy Westmorland officiating. Burial will follow at Heritage Cemetery, Portage, IN. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.