Deborah Glassford

VALPARAISO, IN - Deborah Glassford, 65 of Valparaiso, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019. She was born May 23, 1953 in Elwood, Indiana to Arnold and Phoebe (Mead) Sullivan. Debbie graduated from William A. Wirt High School in Gary and made her career as co-owner of the Portage Flower Shop. She also helped run the office for Dr. Magnetti at his Portage dental clinic for over 36 years. Debbie attended the Valparaiso Nazarene Church and enjoyed spending time with her beloved family, selling Avon, doing crossword puzzles, playing Scrabble, and Candy Crush. Debbie will be remembered as a leader, who liked to be in charge, and was as generous and upbeat as they come. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and dear friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

On June 23, 1973 in Miller, Debbie married John Glassford, Jr., who preceded her in death in 2018. She is survived by their children: Sean (Emily) Glassford of Valparaiso, Kamron Glassford of Valparaiso; grandson, Spencer and one on the way; sister, Carol (Michael) Young of Valparaiso; and many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Arnie Sullivan, Jr.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 4:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with a memorial service beginning at 7:00 PM. Memorial donations may be made to Kamron Glassford.