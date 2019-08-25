Deborah K. Ackerman (nee Dross)

HIGHLAND, IN -

Deborah K. Ackerman (nee Dross) age 66, of Highland, entered into eternal life on Thursday, August 22, 2019. Deborah is survived by her loving children, Anthony (Kristen) Ackerman and Amber (Christopher) Luna; precious granddaughter, Elaina; brothers, Ziggy (Robin) Dross and Daniel Dross; sisters, Donna (Mike) Moore, Dolores (Chris) Wantroba, Denise Moore, Danita Stringer, Doreen Dross and Darlene Dross. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Anthony "Skip" Ackerman; parents, Zygmunt and Donna Dross; and sister in law, Charlene Dross.

A visitation will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at the SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN from 3:00 PM- 8:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 10:00 AM Directly at St. John Bosco Catholic Church, 7113 Columbia Ave., Hammond, IN with Fr. Richard Orlinski officiating. Deborah will lie in repose from 9:30 AM until time of Mass. Services conclude at the church.

Deborah was employed at NIPSCo for 25 years in the IT Dept. and Bishop Noll Institute in the Deans office for 22 years. Debbie was a very selfless and devoted person and put other's needs before her own. Her memory will be forever cherished by those who knew her. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com