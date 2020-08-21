1/
Deborah L. "Debbie" O'Block
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Deborah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Deborah L. "Debbie" O'Block (nee Zunica)

FT. MYERS, FL - Deborah L. "Debbie" O'Block (nee Zunica), age 64 of Ft. Myers, FL formerly of Lansing, IL passed away peacefully on August 19, 2020 in St. John, IN. Debbie was the beloved wife of her high school sweetheart, Michael O'Block, for 44 years. Debbie leaves behind the legacy of their three children: Matthew (Stacie) O'Block, Rachel O'Block and Kirsten (Joe) Betkowski and her cherished grandchildren Olivia and Avery O'Block and Colette and Theodore Betkowski. Debbie is also survived by her parents Leandro and Carol Zunica and her four siblings: Linda (Carl) Stahulak, Sandy (Bill) Chandler, Mike (Jacqui) Zunica and Larry (Carol) Zunica. Debbie was aunt to many nieces and nephews and a friend to many. After raising her own family Debbie returned to the workforce at Heritage Community Bank for many years before "retiring" into nannying, her true passion. If the love the world had for Debbie could have saved her, she would have lived another lifetime. Debbie touched the lives of everyone she met and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Visitation Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 2:00–7:00 p.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th LN. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN.) St. John, IN. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, August 24, 2020 at 11:00 am DIRECTLY at Holy Name Catholic Church 11000 W. 133rd Ave. Cedar Lake, IN. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can by made to Donations may be made to the Glioblastoma Foundation fund in her honor: https:/glioblastomafoundation-remember-honor.everydayhero.comsebbieoblock. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as state and local health officials' masks are required if you are attending the visitation or funeral mass. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Elmwood Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
24
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Name Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Elmwood Chapel
11300 W 97Th Ln
Saint John, IN 46373
(219) 365-3474
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved