Deborah L. "Debbie" O'Block (nee Zunica)

FT. MYERS, FL - Deborah L. "Debbie" O'Block (nee Zunica), age 64 of Ft. Myers, FL formerly of Lansing, IL passed away peacefully on August 19, 2020 in St. John, IN. Debbie was the beloved wife of her high school sweetheart, Michael O'Block, for 44 years. Debbie leaves behind the legacy of their three children: Matthew (Stacie) O'Block, Rachel O'Block and Kirsten (Joe) Betkowski and her cherished grandchildren Olivia and Avery O'Block and Colette and Theodore Betkowski. Debbie is also survived by her parents Leandro and Carol Zunica and her four siblings: Linda (Carl) Stahulak, Sandy (Bill) Chandler, Mike (Jacqui) Zunica and Larry (Carol) Zunica. Debbie was aunt to many nieces and nephews and a friend to many. After raising her own family Debbie returned to the workforce at Heritage Community Bank for many years before "retiring" into nannying, her true passion. If the love the world had for Debbie could have saved her, she would have lived another lifetime. Debbie touched the lives of everyone she met and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Visitation Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 2:00–7:00 p.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th LN. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN.) St. John, IN. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, August 24, 2020 at 11:00 am DIRECTLY at Holy Name Catholic Church 11000 W. 133rd Ave. Cedar Lake, IN. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can by made to Donations may be made to the Glioblastoma Foundation fund in her honor: https:/glioblastomafoundation-remember-honor.everydayhero.comsebbieoblock. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as state and local health officials' masks are required if you are attending the visitation or funeral mass. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.