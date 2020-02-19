Deborah L. Waters

LAKE STATION, IN - Deborah L. Waters age 65 of Lake Station passed away on Saturday February 15, 2020.

She is survived by her husband of 31 plus years Dennis; daughter Rachel Waters; grandchildren Ryan and Ronan; brother Fred (Sheila) Halterman; and by her nieces Emily and Grace.

Deborah is preceded in death by her parents Farrell and Lois Halterman.

Funeral services will be held on Friday February 21, 2020 at 10:00 AM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. Glen Park Ave. (45th Ave) Griffith with Pastor Benjamin Ahlersmeyer officiating. Burial will follow at St. John-St. Joseph Cemetery in Hammond, IN. Friends may meet with the family on Thursday February 20, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME.

Deborah retired from Methodist Hospital Pathology Department. She loved to travel and play Bingo.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to or the .

