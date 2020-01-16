Deborah M. Nieto (nee Heim)

GRIFFITH, IN - Deborah M. Nieto (nee Heim), age 72, of Griffith, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.

Deborah is survived by her children: Deborah (James Andrew) Bridges and Julie (Jonathan) Wagman; three grandchildren: Dylan Lounges, Peyton Dukes and Alexandria Wagman; sisters: Lucinda McClellan and Virginia Evon; and many nieces and nephews.

Deborah was preceded in death by her husband, David Nieto; and parents: Virgil and Virginia Heim.

Deborah was a member of the First United Methodist Church of East Chicago, IN for over 20 years. She was very active in her church, having served on the board and as a youth leader for many years before it closed. Deborah was a member of OMNI Sports Club and enjoyed bowling and playing Bunko.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, January 17, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Funeral Services will be at the Funeral Home on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville.

To sign Deborah's online guestbook visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 769-3322.