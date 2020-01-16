Deborah M. (Heim) Nieto (1947 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • - Cindy McClellan
  • "My sincere condolences. Memory eternal."
    - Laura Corpus
  • "To julie and family, im sorry for the loss of mom, best..."
    - Susan Novak
  • "I love you nana"
    - Dylan Lounges
  • "In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you..."
    - william fisher
Service Information
Geisen Funeral Homes - Merrillville
7905 Broadway
Merrillville, IN
46410
(219)-769-3322
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Geisen Funeral Homes - Merrillville
7905 Broadway
Merrillville, IN 46410
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Geisen Funeral Homes - Merrillville
7905 Broadway
Merrillville, IN 46410
Obituary
Deborah M. Nieto (nee Heim)

GRIFFITH, IN - Deborah M. Nieto (nee Heim), age 72, of Griffith, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.

Deborah is survived by her children: Deborah (James Andrew) Bridges and Julie (Jonathan) Wagman; three grandchildren: Dylan Lounges, Peyton Dukes and Alexandria Wagman; sisters: Lucinda McClellan and Virginia Evon; and many nieces and nephews.

Deborah was preceded in death by her husband, David Nieto; and parents: Virgil and Virginia Heim.

Deborah was a member of the First United Methodist Church of East Chicago, IN for over 20 years. She was very active in her church, having served on the board and as a youth leader for many years before it closed. Deborah was a member of OMNI Sports Club and enjoyed bowling and playing Bunko.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, January 17, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Funeral Services will be at the Funeral Home on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville.

To sign Deborah's online guestbook visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 769-3322.


Published in The Times on Jan. 16, 2020
