Deborah "Debbie" McGhee (nee Sappenfield)

PORTAGE, IN - Deborah "Debbie" McGhee (nee Sappenfield), age 69, of Portage, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019. She was born on April 10, 1950 in Gary, IN to the late Richard and Eleanor (nee Burbee) Sappenfield. She retired from Walmart where she worked in retail. She enjoyed spending her free time playing Yahtzee and Bingo and spending time with her family. She married her loving husband, James McGhee on October 17, 1993 in Valparaiso, IN. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.

Debbie is survived by her husband, James; son, Rich (Shawn) Spurgeon; four step-daughters, Kimberly, Cassidy, Candance and Christina McGhee; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; two sisters, Diana (Rod) LeDrew and Penny (Mike) Harris; several nieces and nephews and many other loving family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Rhonda Spurgeon and her parents.

In lieu of flowers donations in Debbie's memory can be made to Harbor Light Hospice, 1229 Arrowhead Court, Crown Point, Indiana 46307.

A funeral service for Debbie will take place at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL, 5341 Central Ave., Portage, with Pastor Rob Dorow officiating. Cremation will follow. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until time of service on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL. For more information, please call (219) 762-3013. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.