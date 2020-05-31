Deborah McKnight
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Deborah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deborah McKnight HOBART, IN - Deborah McKnight, age 72, of Hobart, passed away peacefully on May 28, 2020, with her family by her side. She was a graduate of Lew Wallace High School, Class of 1966. Deborah was a retired postal carrier, an avid quilter and a member of Eastlake Baptist Church. She will be greatly missed. Deborah was preceded in death by her mother Lura Ellen Hansen; husband Garry Lan McKnight; son Steven Shue. She is survived by her children Scott (Cynthia) McKnight, Stacie (Brandi) McKinney-Holmes, Dana (Jerry) Scott, Lisa Hall; 11 grandchildren; four great grandchildren. Services for Deborah will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Eastlake Baptist Church, 7121 East Lincoln Highway, Crown Point, IN 46307. BURNS FUNERAL HOME (Hobart) entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
701 East 7th Street
Hobart, IN 46342
(219) 942-1117
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 30, 2020
Rest in Peace with our Heavenly Father. We will miss you. Remembering times with you in the early years we shared and then again at Eastlake Baptist Church.
Lola Jennings
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved