Debra A. Starcevic

HAMMOND, IN - Debra A. Starcevic, age 67, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, August 3, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband, Nicholas J. Starcevic. She is survived by her beloved children: Michael J. (Katherina) Wright and Amanda S. (Brian) Wright; and cherished grandchildren: BreAnn, Lukas, Dawson and Ethan. Her kindness and compassion will be remembered by all that loved her. She will be deeply missed by family and friends.

No services will be held. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Calumet Park Funeral Home.