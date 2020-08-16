1/
Debra J. (Eaton) Hubbell
Debra J. Hubbell (nee Eaton)

CROWN POINT, IN - Debra J. Hubbell, age 64, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020.

Debra is survived by her husband, Edward A. Hubbell: children: Jo Ellen Walma, Candace Hubbell and Kelley Parrish; grandchildren: Bryce Hubbell, Kyle Hubbell, Blake Walma and Mitchell Walma; and sister, Terri (Ron) Schiesser.

Debra was preceded in death by her parents: Harold and Mary Eaton; and brother, Michael Eaton.

Debra worked at Starkwood Furniture for many years and most recently work at Eric Miller Allstate in Crown Point. She love golfing and bowling and being with her family and friends.

A Memorial Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 1:00 PM until the time of the Memorial Service at 3:00 PM, with John Starr officiating.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing at 6 feet and face masks will be required; and lounge and reception areas are closed, so food donations are not being accepted.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in Debra's name to your favorite charity.

View Debra's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500




Published in The Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Geisen Funeral Home
AUG
23
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Geisen Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Geisen Funeral Home
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN 46307
(219) 663-2500
