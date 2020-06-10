Debra Jean Walters
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Debra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Debra Jean Walters

VALPARAISO, IN - Debra Jean Walters, 62 of Valparaiso and formerly of Portage, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020. She was born November 27, 1957 in Gary, IN to Milan and Leilani (Welsh) Zima. Deb graduated from Indiana University with a master's in education. She taught first grade at South Haven Elementary School for 30 years. Deb was a member of Christ Lutheran Church and enjoyed painting stained glass, making glass jewelry, silver smithing, and scrapbooking.

On July 30, 1983 in Porter, Deb married Michael Walters who survives along with her mother, Leilani Zima; children, Katherine Rose Walters, Veronica Marie (Victor) Ilg, and Nicholas Anthony (Nicole) Walters; grandchildren, Breanne and Bella Walters; siblings, Willard James (Debbie) Zima, Christy Gillian, Deborah (Leon) Pollard, and Kevin Mihok; nieces, Ashley and Alysia Blatsioris; Emma and Lucy Zima; Anita Walters and nephew, Evan Gilligan. She was preceded in death by her father, Milan Zima.

Visitation will be held Friday, June 12, 2020 from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso with a Funeral Service beginning at 12:00 PM. Cremation will follow at Angelcrest Crematory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Moeller Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
12
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Moeller Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road
Valparaiso, IN 46383
(219) 462-0535
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved