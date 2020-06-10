Debra Jean Walters

VALPARAISO, IN - Debra Jean Walters, 62 of Valparaiso and formerly of Portage, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020. She was born November 27, 1957 in Gary, IN to Milan and Leilani (Welsh) Zima. Deb graduated from Indiana University with a master's in education. She taught first grade at South Haven Elementary School for 30 years. Deb was a member of Christ Lutheran Church and enjoyed painting stained glass, making glass jewelry, silver smithing, and scrapbooking.

On July 30, 1983 in Porter, Deb married Michael Walters who survives along with her mother, Leilani Zima; children, Katherine Rose Walters, Veronica Marie (Victor) Ilg, and Nicholas Anthony (Nicole) Walters; grandchildren, Breanne and Bella Walters; siblings, Willard James (Debbie) Zima, Christy Gillian, Deborah (Leon) Pollard, and Kevin Mihok; nieces, Ashley and Alysia Blatsioris; Emma and Lucy Zima; Anita Walters and nephew, Evan Gilligan. She was preceded in death by her father, Milan Zima.

Visitation will be held Friday, June 12, 2020 from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso with a Funeral Service beginning at 12:00 PM. Cremation will follow at Angelcrest Crematory.