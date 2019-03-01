Debra L. Ensweiler "Super Woman"

LOWELL, IN - Debra L. Ensweiler "Super Woman" age 55, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.She is survived by her son, Andrew (Megan) Batterson; daughter, Stephanie Batterson; parents, Harry and Bonnie Leep; sisters, Pam (Bruce) Pondo, Beverly (Kevin) Burgess and Linda (Aaron) Mooney; brother, Bill (late Lisa) Leep; nieces, nephew and many dear friends. Debbie attended Highland Christian School and was a graduate of Lake Central High School. She worked for Listing Leaders Real Estate and the Lowell Fire Department. Debbie was a kind, compassionate, generous and loving woman that could take any bad situation and turn it in to a positive experience with her positive outlook and her infectious smile. Debbie was a loving daughter, sister, mother, aunt and friend and will truly be missed by all whose lives she touched.Funeral Services will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 10:00 AM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME(8178 Cline Avenue Crown Point, IN) with Pastor Jason DeVries officiating. Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN. Friends are invited to meet with the family on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 1:00-6:00 PM at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at chapellawnfunerals.com.