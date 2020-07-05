1/1
Debra Louise Streeter
Debra Louise Streeter

HOBART, IN - Debra Louise Streeter, age 54, of Hobart, passed away at the University of Chicago Hospital on June 13, 2020. She was a member of HIEDC and owned Sikora's Florist for many years. She will be greatly missed.

Debra was preceded in death by her father Louise (Dan) Streeter; brother David Streeter. She is survived by her mother Gloria Streeter; son Michael J. Streeter; brother Daniel (Greta) Streeter; nephew D.J. Streeter; special niece Haleigh Streeter.

A Celebration of Debra's life will be held on July 11, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., with a Celebration of Life service at 12:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. www.burnsfuneral.com




Published in The Times on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Celebration of Life
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
JUL
11
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
