Dee A. Edgcomb

WANATAH, IN - Dee A. Edgcomb, 74 of Wanatah, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 14, 2020, surrounded by her sons. She was born August 22, 1945 in Howell, MI to the late Donald and Dorothy (Arnold) Jacobs. Dee made her career as a German Teacher and School Counselor with the Merrillville School System for over 34 years. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Valparaiso, Alpha Delta Kappa, Delta Zeta, Wanatah Lions Club, and was President of Monday Musicale. She enjoyed gardening, achieving her certification as a Master Gardener, and baking, especially Christmas cookies, which have earned legendary status. Dee will be remembered for her kind, welcoming, and loving nature. She was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, who will be dearly missed.

On August 1, 1969 in Roseville, MI, she married James H. Edgcomb, who preceded her in death in 2012. She is survived by their sons: James (Crystal) Edgcomb of Indianapolis, and Eric (Renee) Edgcomb of Lake Zurich, IL; grandchildren: Anna, Isabel, Eric, and Elise; and brothers: Duane (Betty) Jacobs and Richard Jacobs.

Due to the recent Coronavirus Pandemic, a private memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM. The public is invited to participate in Dee's service via livestreaming at the Immanuel Lutheran Church & School Facebook Page. A video of the service will be uploaded to moellerfuneralhome.com afterwards. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Wanatah Lions Club. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME handling arrangements.