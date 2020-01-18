Delford W. Jones

GRIFFITH, IN - Delford W. Jones age 83 of Griffith passed away on Monday January 13, 2020.

He is survived by his children; Sherry (Ford) McDaniel, Dawn (Dale) Straughen, Laura (Greg) Gear, Dale Jones, and James Jones, grandchildren; Matthew, Sarah (Jacob), Heidi, Angelina, Donald (Rachel), Cassandra, and Brandon, great-grandchildren; Austin, Caleb, Caylee, Giulia, Elise, Brayden, Gabriel, Nolan, and Lexi.

Preceded in death by his wife Alice and grandson Douglas Straughen.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday January 19, 2020 at 5:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. 45th Ave., Griffith with Pastor Laurel Hamilton officiating. Military Honors will be held at 4:30 PM. Cremation will follow the services. Friends may meet with the family on Sunday January 19, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME.

Delford was a Paratrooper for the 82nd Airborne in the US Army as well as a cook. He served as a Chaplain to the Veterans for many years. Delford was involved with the Democratic Party, being a Delegate to the Democratic Convention.

Delford was a Baseball Coach with the Griffith Little League, involved in the Griffith Booster Club, Senior Advocate Programs, and the CASA Program.

He loved to garden, cook, and was the avid fisherman. Delford was a loving Pawpaw, father, and grandfather. Everyone in the neighborhood knew him and his door was always open to those who needed a helping hand. Delford never knew a stranger.

