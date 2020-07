Delilah E. Henry

CROWN POINT, IN - Deliah E. Henry, age 93, of Crown Point passed away July 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Wayne. Deliah is survived by her children Larry (Gail) Henry and Vicki (Michael) Maxwell; grandchildren Scott (Tanya) Henry, Jennifer (Nathan) Mann and Ryan Maxwell; great-grandchildren Emmett, Griffin and Annika Henry, Eric and Rose Mann.

Private services are entrusted to BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point, IN. www.burnsfuneral.com