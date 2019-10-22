Della Irene Lauderdale

On Friday, October 11, 2019, Della Irene Lauderdale, 72, loving wife of 35 years, mother and grandmother left us to enter her eternal home in paradise. Della was born in West Palm Beach, FL and loved spending every day she could at the beach. She loved to garden, read books and spoil her grandchildren. She was also an adventurist, flying an airplane, sky diving, and car racing. She was a terrific cook and always ready for a good food fight.

Della was preceded in death by her son, Larry.

She is survived by her husband Wayne, two daughters Dena and Donna; three grandchildren, Cain, Miriah, and Chloe; and her three sisters, Patricia, Gwen, and Donna as well as many other family members.

Memorial Service at Family Christian Center, 340 W 45 St., Munster, IN 46321 on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 5:00 PM.