Delores Czech

CROWN POINT, IN - Delores Czech age 91, peacefully passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

She is survived by children, Steven (Donna) LaMar and Susan LaMar; daughter in law, Patricia LaMar; grandchildren, Karen (Lonnah) Sandy, Jennifer (Michael) Ladd, Elizabeth (Greg) Nesmith, Sarah (Michael) Orcutt, Jason (Kimberly) LaMar and Rachel Rigby and 10 great grandchildren.

Preceded in death by husband, Edward Czech; daughter, Cynthia Harris; son, David LaMar and brothers, Donald (late Della) Dill and Oscar (Helen) Dill. Delores was born July 26, 1928 in Fountain County, IN to the late Oscar and Elizabeth Dill. She retired from the Hammond Clinic as a supervisor of the Cashier Department with over 30 years of service.

Delores was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and will truly be missed by all whose lives she touched.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 1:00 PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME (8178 Cline Avenue Crown Point, IN) with Rev. Rebecca Sundquist officiating. Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN.

Friends are invited to meet with the family on Friday from 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM at the funeral home.

