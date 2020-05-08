Delores E. Morton GRIFFITH, IN - Delores E. Morton age 80 of Griffith passed away on Sunday May 3, 2020. She is survived by her children; Don (Kelly) Morton, Cheryl (Tim) Barenie, Lynnette (Dan) Lahey, grandchildren; Taylor, Leah, Evan, Blair, Tyler, Connor, Riley, great-grandchildren; Chyna, Mason, Reagan, and siblings; Bruce (Barb) Taylor, Janet (Chris) Hutcheson, Bill (Maureen) Taylor and several nieces and nephews. Delores was preceded in death by her parents Elwood and Helen Taylor, husband Donald E., and sister Phyllis Scofield. Due to the concerns with COVID-19, all services will be private. Burial to be at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville. Delores was a very active member of First United Methodist Church in Griffith. She retired from Burgers Grocery in Munster where she worked as a cashier for many years. After retiring, she worked as a receptionist at Dr. Purcells office in Griffith. Delores enjoyed spending time with her friends and family. Delores loved being around people and "her" dogs. Delores was a truly kind person who touched the lives of many. She was a devoted grandmother and will be missed by all those who knew and loved her. For more information please contact WHITE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com.
Published in The Times from May 8 to May 10, 2020.