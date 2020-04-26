Delores F. Mercer

CROWN POINT, IN - Delores F. Mercer, age 91 of Crown Point, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020.

She is survived by her children Steven (Susan) Mercer and Ellen Dean; grandchildren: Lisa Mercer, Michelle (Jeff) Tall, Cindy (John) White and Peter (Jenifer Hagan) Dean; great-grandchildren Christopher James DeMattio, Aaliyah White, Paisley and Avery Dean. She was preceded in death by her husband James and son Roger.

Delores was a member of Adventure Christian Church. She was a 20-year employee of Hobart Lab and X-Ray and a long-time member of the Hobart Arts League. She loved oil painting, reading and gardening. One of her most favorite things was butterflies.

Funeral services were held at PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE with John Starr officiating. She then took her final journey to Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville to rest beside her husband James and son Roger.

