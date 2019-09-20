Delores "Dee" J. Kerr (nee Bartelmann)

HAMMOND, IN -

Delores "Dee" J. Kerr (nee Bartelmann) Hammond, formerly from Chicago East Side, age 70 went to eternal rest on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Dee is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Robert "Bob"; children, Traci (John) Hall, Robert (Sandi) Kerr, Terri (Craig) Spoerner, Matthew (fiance, Tracy Chamness) Kerr and Tammi (Dan) Frailich; beloved grandchildren, Ariel, Cameron, Kyler, Madeline, Kaitlyn, Desiree, Holly, Jocelyn and Caleb; and brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rudolph and Helen Bartelmann; and brother. Dee was a 1967 graduate of George Washington High School. She was a long-time employee of Ultra Foods. Dee enjoyed spending time with her family and her grandchildren meant the world to her.

A Visitation Celebrating Dee's Life will be held Sunday, September 22, 2019 at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave (corner of Main and Kennedy) in Schererville, IN from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to would be appreciated . solanpruzinfuneralhome.com