Delores J. Kinney LaVERGNE, TN - Delores J. Kinney, 90, of La Vergne, TN (formerly of Hammond) passed away Friday, May 22, 2020. She is survived by her children, Richard (Frances) Kinney, Beatrice (Ray) Hageman and Steve (Janet) Kinney. Her grandchildren total 12 and many-many great-grandchildren. Delores was preceded in death by her parents: AC and Margaret Miller and her son Ray. No services are planned at the present time.



