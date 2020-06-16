Delores J. (Thomas) Shevchenko
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Delores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Delores J. Shevchenko

SCHERERVILLE, IN/FORMERLY OF HAMMOND - Delores J. Shevchenko, nee Thomas, age 87, of Schererville, IN, formerly of Hammond, IN, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020. Beloved wife for 65 years of the late Harold Shevchenko. Loving mother of Gerald (Chris) Shevchenko, late Shirley Shevchenko, Joanne (Randy) Eenigenburg, and Joy (Martin Carter) Chnupa. Proud grandmother of Drew (Melinda) Eenigenburg, Dan (Katie) Eenigenburg, Dale (Lynne) Eenigenburg, the late Dustin Eenigenburg, Zachary Chnupa and Zoey Chnupa. Great-grandmother of six. Dear sister of the late Melvin Masten (Lucinda) Thomas, Ortho Jr. (late Karla) Thomas, and the late Bobby Thomas. Sister-in-law of the late Lucille (Bill) Bush, Iris (late Donald) Gifford, and Melvin (Betty) Shevchenko. Preceded in death by her parents: Ortho and Thelma Thomas, and by her parents-in-law: Pete and Mary Shevchenko.

Visitation Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Smits Funeral Home 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN. Funeral service Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Beth-Ann Smolinski officiating. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery – Merrillville, IN. Delores was a member of Ridge United Methodist Church and Order of the Eastern Star. She had previously worked at Montgomery Ward Catalog Department and Hammond Public Library. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Alzheimer's Association. For further information please contact 219-322-7300 or visit www.SMITSFH.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smits Funeral Home
2121 Pleasant Springs Lane
Dyer, IN 46311
219 322-7300
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved