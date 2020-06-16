Delores J. Shevchenko

SCHERERVILLE, IN/FORMERLY OF HAMMOND - Delores J. Shevchenko, nee Thomas, age 87, of Schererville, IN, formerly of Hammond, IN, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020. Beloved wife for 65 years of the late Harold Shevchenko. Loving mother of Gerald (Chris) Shevchenko, late Shirley Shevchenko, Joanne (Randy) Eenigenburg, and Joy (Martin Carter) Chnupa. Proud grandmother of Drew (Melinda) Eenigenburg, Dan (Katie) Eenigenburg, Dale (Lynne) Eenigenburg, the late Dustin Eenigenburg, Zachary Chnupa and Zoey Chnupa. Great-grandmother of six. Dear sister of the late Melvin Masten (Lucinda) Thomas, Ortho Jr. (late Karla) Thomas, and the late Bobby Thomas. Sister-in-law of the late Lucille (Bill) Bush, Iris (late Donald) Gifford, and Melvin (Betty) Shevchenko. Preceded in death by her parents: Ortho and Thelma Thomas, and by her parents-in-law: Pete and Mary Shevchenko.

Visitation Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Smits Funeral Home 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN. Funeral service Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Beth-Ann Smolinski officiating. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery – Merrillville, IN. Delores was a member of Ridge United Methodist Church and Order of the Eastern Star. She had previously worked at Montgomery Ward Catalog Department and Hammond Public Library. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Alzheimer's Association. For further information please contact 219-322-7300 or visit www.SMITSFH.com.