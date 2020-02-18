Delores L. "Lori" Pawlus

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Delores L. "Lori" Pawlus.
Service Information
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
10101 Broadway
Crown Point, IN
46307
(219)-769-0044
Obituary
Send Flowers

Delores L. "Lori" Pawlus

CROWN POINT, IN - Delores L. "Lori" Pawlus, age 60 of Crown Point, passed away February 15, 2020. She was a graduate of Merrillville High School, Class of 77, and co-owner of Subway restaurant in Crown Point. Lori was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, and aunt. She will be greatly missed.

Lori is survived by her husband of 36 years Edward; daughters Kate Pawlus and Kristi (Harry) Manos and Madison Pluchinsky; parents Ralph and Betty Smith; siblings Don (Becky) Smith, Judy (Fred) Benich, and Karin (late Steve) Pluchinsky; many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. www.burnsfuneral.com


logo
Published in The Times on Feb. 18, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.