Delores L. "Lori" Pawlus

CROWN POINT, IN - Delores L. "Lori" Pawlus, age 60 of Crown Point, passed away February 15, 2020. She was a graduate of Merrillville High School, Class of 77, and co-owner of Subway restaurant in Crown Point. Lori was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, and aunt. She will be greatly missed.

Lori is survived by her husband of 36 years Edward; daughters Kate Pawlus and Kristi (Harry) Manos and Madison Pluchinsky; parents Ralph and Betty Smith; siblings Don (Becky) Smith, Judy (Fred) Benich, and Karin (late Steve) Pluchinsky; many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. www.burnsfuneral.com