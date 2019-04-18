Deloris Ott
LOWELL, IN - Deloris Ott 86, of Lowell, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Rex; children, Linda (Steve) Grentzer, Lori (Dan) Butor, Lisa (Roy) Phillips and Tim; 14 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her great granddaughter Annabella and her brother Rudy Vallee. Deloris was a 1950 graduate of Crown Point High School.
Private Cremation through SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES - LOWELL. www.sheetsfuneral.com