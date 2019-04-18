Deloris Ott

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "My thoughts and prayers are with you all Big hugs thinking..."
    - Pamela Agans (Ott)
  • "To the family of Ms. Deloris Ott, I would like to express..."
  • "May the love of friends and family carry you through your..."
  • "So sorry for the loss of your dear loved one. May you gain..."
    - Pamela Williams

LOWELL, IN - Deloris Ott 86, of Lowell, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Rex; children, Linda (Steve) Grentzer, Lori (Dan) Butor, Lisa (Roy) Phillips and Tim; 14 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her great granddaughter Annabella and her brother Rudy Vallee. Deloris was a 1950 graduate of Crown Point High School.

Private Cremation through SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES - LOWELL. www.sheetsfuneral.com
Funeral Home
Sheets Funeral Home
604 E Commercial Avenue
Lowell, IN 46356
219-696-0921
Published in The Times on Apr. 18, 2019
Lowell, IN   219-696-0921
