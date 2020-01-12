DeMario A. Watkins

DeMario A. Watkins

IN LOVING MEMORY On Your 19th Anniversary In Heaven & 43rd Birthday On Earth. No farewell words were spoken, no time to say good-bye. You were gone before we knew it and only God knows why. Oh, how I wish that I could hold you now; I wish that I could touch you now. I wish that I could talk to you and be with you somehow. I know you are in a better place even though I cannot see your face. I know too, you are smiling down on me and that makes everything okay. Soon we will see you again, someday. Loving and Missing You, Mom, Mary; Sister, DeAnna; Brothers: Delvin and Carlos; Son, DeMario; Daughters: Dijah and DeLaysha; Grandsons; DeMario III and Zamir; Granddaughter, Bella; Family and Friends
Published in The Times on Jan. 12, 2020
