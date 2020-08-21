Demetrios "D" Pitchford

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - It is with great sadness that the family of Demetrios Pitchford announce his passing. Demetrios "D" Pitchford of Indianapolis, IN, was an extraordinary mentor and counselor to those around him, an iron worker, an avid runner and a deeply loved brother, uncle, son, nephew, cousin, grandson and friend. Demetrios was born on Grissom Air Force Base in Kokomo IN on September 11, 1986. He had one sibling. He lived in Japan until he was 13, then resided in Lansing and Chicago IL until ultimately making a home in Indianapolis, IN. Demetrios died on Monday, August 10, 2020 and he was 33.

Demetrios was an apprentice with the Iron Workers Union Local 22, and it was relayed to his family by a co-worker that "Demetrios is sorely missed among us iron workers, one of the best men we've ever met." Demetrios enjoyed running with the "Back On My Feet" program which benefits many individuals in the Indianapolis area by its efforts to combat homelessness with the power of running, community support, essential employment and housing resources. However, Demetrios' true passion was counseling and mentoring many vulnerable souls through The House of Hope in Brazil, IN and The Wheeler Mission in Indianapolis, IN. Demetrios' impact on the people around him is reflected in the many messages and pictures his family has received from the people whose lives were deeply touched and changed by his contagious faith in everyone, his enthusiasm, his transcendent empathy and compassion, his unmatched generosity and love, his amazing smile and of course his gratitude and service of the Lord.

"Demetrios was one of those people that everyone was drawn to. Everyone wanted to know him, and he desired to truly know everyone. Not just on a surface level. D went deep with people. He lived life like a man who had cheated death and spent every day showing his gratitude by serving the Lord and serving others. His spirit was infectious. You couldn't be around him and not fall a little more in love with the Lord. You could always hear his exclamations of praise during worship and his heart's cry to bring the broken to a place of redemption through his prayers. Demetrios spent the last five years growing in relationship with Jesus and leading other men and women to do the same. He had a hunger and thirst for God that couldn't be quenched. Two of his favorite ways to be in the presence of the Lord were through reading and music, something of which he could never get enough."

"Demetrios knew that life and God's grace were gifts, and he wanted to share them with everyone he met. He was happiest when he was discipling other men in their own walks of redemption. Whether it was by driving the church van, teaching a lesson, helping someone through something, playing with the kids from our community in the park or simply enjoying a meal with his friends, which he enjoyed many, Demetrios was always available for everyone. If anyone at the church or at Wheeler Mission needed anything done, D was your man. When it came to helping the word no simply wasn't in his vocabulary. He loved his community well, he loved his family well and they loved him well in return. He was the brightest of lights in a sometimes very dark world. His absence will not go unnoticed, however the mark he made will continue on. He ran the race, both literally and figuratively, with endurance that God had set before him.

"Demetrios' final act of compassion and selflessness was when he made the conscious decision to participate in a national organ and tissue donation program where he ultimately saved four more lives after he "crossed his final finish line". Well done good and faithful servant, it is time for you to enjoy Glory.

Demetrios is survived by his nieces, Sophia and Grace Pitchford and his loving brother Leonidas (Ashley Kenworthy) Pitchford all of Greencastle, IN. His mother, Masako Fusato of Okinawa, Japan. His father, Ken Pitchford of Chesterton, IN. His grandmother, Joan Pitchford of Munster, IN and is Uncle Keith (and Aunt Shelley) Pitchford and two cousins, Adare and Garron Pitchford, all of Dyer, IN.

Demetrios was never married and was preceded in death by his grandfather Ronald Pitchford of Lansing, IL.

The family has arranged a Celebration of Life on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Brookside Park, 3500 Brookside Pkwy S Drive in Indianapolis IN as well as on Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 2:00-7:00 p.m. at SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL and hope that you can join them as they celebrate the selfless life of Demetrios.