Demetrios Stathis

ST. JOHN, IN -

Demetrios Stathis, age 61, of St. John, born and raised in Athens, Greece, passed away February 19, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Janina Stathis (nee Wyrostek) for 38 years. Loving father of Panagiotis (Sarah Lidster) Stathis and AnnaMaria (Chase Dunlop) Stathis. Dearest brother of Aristotelis (Marina) Stathis. Closest friends of Andreas Glastras, Triantafylli Panagi, and Stelios Kouvelis. Loved by many cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors. Demetrios is also survived by his loving dog Foxy Lady. He is preceded in death by his parents Panagiotis and Maria Stathis and his former wife Deborah Ann Stathis. He will always be remembered for his love for his family, and passion for the outdoors, traveling, spontaneous road trips, stories, sense of humor, jokes, spending time with family and friends, fixing anything, his garage, selflessly helping others, being proud of his Greek heritage, and his infectious smile and laugh. Memorial will be held privately.

Arrangements entrusted to ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, ST. JOHN, IN. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.