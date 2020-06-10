Denise Ellen (Downs) Crowley
1944 - 2020
Denise Ellen Crowley (nee Downs)

DYER, IN - Denise Ellen Crowley (nee Downs) age 75, of Dyer, IN, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 7, 2020. Devoted mother of Michael (Connie) Crowley, Cathleen (Rick) Nestor, Timothy (Carrie) Crowley, Steven (Kristin) Crowley, and the late Debra (Jerome) Roberts. Cherished grandmother of Steven, Michael, Anna, Jacob, Ethan, Evan, and Ella; great-grandmother of John and Gigi. Dearest sister of Dione, Dwayne, and the late Daniel, Dolores, Dorothy, and Dennis. Kind aunt of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Daniel and Anna Downs.

Visitation Friday, June 12, 2020 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30/Pleasant Springs Ln.) Dyer, IN. Due to current health concerns, a private family Funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Church (440 Joliet St., Dyer, IN), with Rev. Ted Mauch officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Hospice of the Calumet Area, in Memory of Denise.

For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guest book at www.SMITSFH.com.




Published in The Times on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Smits Funeral Home
2121 Pleasant Springs Lane
Dyer, IN 46311
219 322-7300
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 9, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about your mom. She was such a hard working sweet lady. May she rest in peace.
Laura McCann (Woolf)
Acquaintance
June 9, 2020
Jerome Roberts
June 9, 2020
Denise was as much a mom to me as a mom could be. She taught me about life,love and sacrafice.Her life was dedicated to her kids...i am blessed to have been counted as one of her children...i will miss her,but am confident her n Debbie are having a ball!!!
Jerome Roberts
Son
June 9, 2020
Aunt Denise was my sweet godmother. She was soft spoken and very kind. I many fond memories of my childhood with her. I will miss her dearly
Colleen Rios
Family
