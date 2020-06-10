Denise Ellen Crowley (nee Downs)

DYER, IN - Denise Ellen Crowley (nee Downs) age 75, of Dyer, IN, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 7, 2020. Devoted mother of Michael (Connie) Crowley, Cathleen (Rick) Nestor, Timothy (Carrie) Crowley, Steven (Kristin) Crowley, and the late Debra (Jerome) Roberts. Cherished grandmother of Steven, Michael, Anna, Jacob, Ethan, Evan, and Ella; great-grandmother of John and Gigi. Dearest sister of Dione, Dwayne, and the late Daniel, Dolores, Dorothy, and Dennis. Kind aunt of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Daniel and Anna Downs.

Visitation Friday, June 12, 2020 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30/Pleasant Springs Ln.) Dyer, IN. Due to current health concerns, a private family Funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Church (440 Joliet St., Dyer, IN), with Rev. Ted Mauch officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Hospice of the Calumet Area, in Memory of Denise.

