Denise King

MORGAN TOWNSHIP - Ava Denise King, 64, of Morgan Township passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019. She was born September 22, 1954 in Bay, Arkansas and graduated from Morgan Township High School in 1972. Denise was a mother and grandmother to many children over the years, caring for over 50 children in 36 years. She was an amazing cake decorator and cook. She enjoyed attending sporting events for her grandkids, antiquing, crafts, and traveling. She loved her community and would do anything for anyone.

On October 27, 1973 she married her high school sweetheart, Rodney King and they enjoyed over 45 years together. Survivors also include their daughters: Lisa (Corey) Herma, Leslie (Michael) Weaver, Lindsey (Dan) Dykstra & Lacy (Melvin) Plowman, 11 grandsons: Tyce, Jacob, Kendell, Sam, Shawn, Nathan, Wyatt, Andrew, Ethan, Grayson and Oliver, and her precious"grandma's girl" Lila. She was preceded in death by her mother, Ruby Touchstone, brother, James and sister, Sharon.

A visitation will be held Sunday from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at Hopewell Mennonite Church, Kouts. The funeral service will begin at 10:00 a.m. Monday at the church with burial to follow at Hopewell Mennonite Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Hopewell Aid Fund.