Dennis A. Rodda

HIGHLAND, IN - Dennis A. Rodda, age 56, of Highland, passed away on July 23, 2019. He is survived by his parents Roger and Shirley Rodda, daughter Amanda Rodda, brothers Steven (Patty) Rodda and Tim Rodda; sister Lynn (fiance' Aron Van Houten) Matalin; nephews Danny and Kevin Rodda; niece Morgan Matalin; aunt Nancy Rodda and countless friends. Preceded in death by nephew Alec Matalin.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday July 30, 2019 at FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2828 Highway Ave., Highland. Cremation to follow. The family will have a private memorial at a later date. Visitation will be on Monday from 3:008:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Dennis had several hobbies that always revolved around sports and was always surrounded by friends and family. He enjoyed golfing, playing basketball, betting the horses and stopping for Home Run Inn pizza on the way home. He loved baseball his whole life, which started in little league winning the state championship in 1975 and finished with coaching the Highland Post 180 baseball team. Dennis didn't go far without his fishing pole, and most of his free time was spent at his favorite place-Bass Lake. His great smile, infectious laugh, and generous heart will always be remembered by everyone who had the honor of knowing him. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alec Matalin Scholarship Fund would be appreciated. www.fagenmiller.com