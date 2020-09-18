1/
Dennis Bruce Horsky
Dennis Bruce Horsky

DYER, IN - Dennis Bruce age 76 of Dyer, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Barbara Horsky; daughter, Theresa (Christopher) Owen; sons, Michael (Tina) Horsky and Kevin (Laura) Horsky; grandchildren, Anna and Kelsey Horsky and Danny and Tommy Owen; sisters, Penny (Dale) Russell and Diane (Richard) Schwarze. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Blanche Horsky; and brothers, Brian and Roger Horsky.

Funeral Services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, September 21, 2020 at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN with Minister Randy Harrison officiating. Visitation will be on Monday, at the funeral home from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Interment will be private.

Dennis loved spending his retirement playing golf, swimming in his pool, working around the house, traveling and spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Dennis' name to the American Cancer Society.

Published in The Times on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
SEP
21
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
Funeral services provided by
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
219-924-3333
1 entry
September 17, 2020
Condolences to the Horsky family.
John Caraher
Friend
