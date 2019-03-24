Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis Bryan Gaynor.

Dennis Bryan Gaynor

HAMMOND-GRIFFITH, IN/EDEN PRAIRIE, MN - Dennis Bryan Gaynor of Hammond/Griffith, IN and Eden Prairie, MN, passed away Tuesday March 12, 2019 peacefully at his home at the age of 69, son of Mary and Merle Tom Gaynor Jr.

Beloved husband, father, son, brother and uncle, Dennis was a kind loving person to everyone and loved to read.

He was a Teacher, Professor and Dean of Colleges. Dennis attended Hammond Gavit and Griffith High Schools, graduating in class of 1967, and graduated from Ball State University, 1971 and Purdue University, where he received his Doctorate degree.

He is survived by his wife Carmella, children Glenda (Kevin) Robicheau and Dustin Gaynor, mother Mary Gaynor, sisters Cheryl (Gregory) Marren and Linda (Mark) Redar, and many nieces and nephews. Dennis was preceded in death by his father Merle Tom Gaynor, Jr. Dennis always had a smile on his face and never met a stranger. He will be greatly missed and loved by all his family.