Dennis Craig Bond
Dennis Craig Bond

VALPARAISO, IN - Dennis Craig Bond, 79, of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Avalon Springs, Valparaiso.

He was born September 21, 1940, in Valparaiso, Indiana, to Lester and Mary (Miller) Bond.

Dennis taught government and civics at Hammond Gavit and Portage High Schools. He was a volunteer coordinator for Porter Regional Hospital and Chairman of the Regional Federal Credit Union Board. Dennis held session tickets for the Lyric Opera of Chicago, attending many operas there. He also took yearly trips to Ohio for the Ohio Light Opera.

Surviving are his two nephews; Richard L. (Nancy) Bond of Valparaiso and Daniel E. (Susie) Bond of Carmel.

Preceding in death were his parents; and one brother, Richard A. Bond.

Cremation will take place. A private graveside service will be held. Sunset Funeral Home is caring for the arrangements.

Please send condolences to the family at www.midwestcrematory.com.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Valparaiso Community Schools (VCS) School Nutrition at 2727 N. Campbell St, Valparaiso, IN, 46385. Please be sure to include "donation" in the memo line of the check.



Published in The Times on Aug. 8, 2020.
