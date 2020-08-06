1/1
Dennis D. Wasson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Dennis D. Wasson

BROOK, IN - Dennis D.Wasson, 79, of Brook, IN (formerly of Schererville, IN) went to be with the Lord at his home on August 4, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Martha Wasson; his daughter, Heather Knoerzer (Tommy); his son, Bryan Wasson (Pamela); Also his grandchildren, Blake Wasson, Lexy Schurg (Darden), Gavin Wasson, Trey Knoerzer, Camryn Wasson, and Chloe Knoerzer. He was known as a family man and was loved dearly by many of his nieces and nephews, cousins, and his brother-in-law, Ed Williams (Debbie). Dennis was preceded in death by his parents Everett and Reba Wasson, sister Janiece Ashworth, and brother Dwan Wasson.

Dennis was a 1960 graduate of Calumet High School and attended Purdue University. He was employed by the University of Chicago as an operating engineer for 31 years before retiring. He served our country in the U.S. Army from 1964-1966. He was a former member of the First Baptist Church of Hammond, Indiana. He served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher for many years. He enjoyed the great outdoors as an avid waterfowler and fisherman and had made many friends over the years who shared the same passion.

Services will be held at MEMORY LANE MEMORIAL PARK in Crown Point, IN on Saturday August 8, 2020. Viewing will be held at 10:00 a.m. with services to follow at 11:00 a.m.

www.memorylanememorialpark.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Aug. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved