FORT MYERS, FL - Dennis E. Cloud of Fort Myers, FL passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 of natural consequences. Dennis age 72 was born December 12, 1947 to the late Oliver (Bud) Cloud and Jean (Hearse) Cloud of Wabash, IN.

Dennis was a 1966 graduate of Wabash High School, Wabash, IN. He had an Associate's Degree from Indiana University of Bloomington, IN where he was also a member of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity. After graduating from I.U. he moved to Chicago where he worked at LaSalle Bank and helped organized the LaSalle Bank races each year. Dennis then moved to Fort Myers, FL where he was a member of the First Presbyterian Church and became involved with helping at the Ronald McDonald House.

He is survived by his sister, Jennifer Cloud Schroeder of Valparaiso, IN; nephews, James O. Schroeder of Hobart, IN and Ryan R. Schroeder of Carlisle, IN; great nephew, Weston J. Schroeder of Hobart, IN; his nieces, Trinity Schroeder and McKenzie Schroeder of Linden, IN; and great niece, Willow J. Schroeder of Hobart, IN.

