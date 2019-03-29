Dennis G. Flanagan, Sr.

PORTAGE, IN - Dennis G. Flanagan, Sr. age 66, passed away March 24, 2019. He retired in 2003 from 84" Hot Strip Mill, Gary Works.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Irene; four children, seven grandchildren, two sisters and one brother, as well as many other loving relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held at REES FUNERAL HOME - PORTAGE on Friday March 29, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. and Saturday March 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.

Dennis will be missed by all who knew and loved him.