Dennis G. Flanagan Sr. (1952 - 2019)
  • "My deepest condolences to Dennis family, May you all find..."
    - Hiram Rosado
  • "My deepest condolences to you and your families cousin may..."
    - Irene Rosas
  • "our deepest sympathies to the family "
    - alexis callahan
  • "You all have my deepest sympathy. May he be at peace. "
    - Scott Wasserman
  • "He was a wonderful next door neighbor when we were young. ..."
    - Ellen Hoshaw Bowman

Dennis G. Flanagan, Sr.

PORTAGE, IN - Dennis G. Flanagan, Sr. age 66, passed away March 24, 2019. He retired in 2003 from 84" Hot Strip Mill, Gary Works.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Irene; four children, seven grandchildren, two sisters and one brother, as well as many other loving relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held at REES FUNERAL HOME - PORTAGE on Friday March 29, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. and Saturday March 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.

Dennis will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral Home
Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel - Portage
5341 Central Ave.
Portage, IN 46368
(219) 762-3013
Funeral Home Details
Published in The Times on Mar. 29, 2019
