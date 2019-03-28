Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis J. Zasada Sr..

Dennis J. Zasada, Sr.

VALPARAISO, IN - Dennis J. Zasada, Sr., 79 of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. He was born October 3, 1939 in Calumet City, IL to Joseph and Julia (Scheffki) Zasada. Dennis graduated from IUN with a Bachelor's Degree in Business and made his career as a Shift Manager with US Steel for over 25 years. He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Valparaiso and enjoyed fishing, going to the casino, and spending time with his grandchildren. Dennis also loved helping his friends and family with projects around their homes and with preparing their taxes. He will be remembered for his playful personality, good sense of humor, and fondness for joking around. Dennis will be dearly missed.

On June 18, 1983 in Hobart, Dennis married Myra Howell, who survives, along with his children: Dennis (Sandy) Zasada, Jr. of Hammond, Karyn (Robert) Zasada-Riddle of Munster, Lori Pierce of TN, Liz (Paul) Pittman of Hammond; step-children: Freddie (Amanda) James, Jr. of LaPorte, Ann (Tony) Donno of WA; numerous beloved grandchildren; many loving nieces and nephews; and former wife, Sharon Zasada. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Joyce Smith, and brother, Joe Zasada.

A visitation will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 1:00-4:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with funeral service beginning at 4:00 PM, Fr. Jeff Burton officiating. Cremation to follow at Angelcrest Crematory.