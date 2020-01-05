Dennis Klemoff

GRIFFITH, IN - Dennis Klemoff, 72, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019. Dennis went to Griffith Jr.-Sr. High School, Class of 1966, where he ran track, played basketball and football. He was a talented artist and also played the drums. He served in the Army during the Vietnam war and was deployed to Danang, Vietnam where he was a cook. He traveled the U.S. and was a cook at various restaurants. His favorite place was Santa Fe, N.M.

He is survived by his siblings, Sandra Govert (Ron-deceased), Jennifer Wathen (Bob), Boris Klemoff, Linda Woods (Larry); daughters, Heather and Julie Klemoff; grandsons, Daniel and Vincent and many loving family members. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Elmer and Albertina Klemoff; brother, Michael Klemoff; daughter, Denise Klemoff; nephews, Jeffrey Klemoff and Ryan Woods.

Dennis was a funny guy and a beautiful person. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Per his wishes, he will be cremated by EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, Portage, IN. There will be a private memorial for the family. Rest in Peace brother. www-ee-fh.com