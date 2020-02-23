Dennis L. Benard

EAST CHICAGO, IN/HIGHLAND, IN/PHOENIX, AZ - Dennis L. Benard, age 66, passed away on Thursday September 26, 2019, in Phoenix, AZ. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Phyllis (Zuniga) Benard, his beloved children, Christopher S. of New York, Stephen (Ana) of Chandler, AZ, Robert (Anthony) of San Francisco, CA and Lauren (Brian) of Little Rock, AR, adorable grandchildren Abigail, Audra and Jackson and his brother Edward Benard. Dennis also leaves behind many family members in Northwest Indiana. He was preceded in death by his father, Edward R. (1995) and brother, Mark.

Dennis was a swimmer at Gary Westside (Class of 70). He graduated from EC Washington Class of 1971. He attended Indiana University and was employed by US Steel in Gary, IN before relocating to AZ. He was a volunteer Swim Coach for BNI (2000-2001). He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

A memorial service "Celebration of Life" will be held on Saturday, April 18, 2020 in East Chicago, IN.