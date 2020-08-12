1/1
Dennis L. Sorba
Dennis L. Sorba

LAKE WALES, FL - Dennis L. Sorba, age 78, of Lake Wales, FL passed away peacefully at Venice Green Village on Monday, July 27, 2020 .

Dennis was the loving husband of 57 years to Margo Mae (Welsh), who preceded him in death in 2015. They shared 3 children: Richard (Mary) Sorba, Debra (Terry) Fontanyi, and Kenneth (Melinda) Sorba; 10 grandchildren: Tessa, Rachel, Terry Lee, Tiffanie, Breanna, Ryan, Mayah, Julia, Desiree and Justin; 14 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by brothers: Keith and Doug. Survived by sisters: Caroline and Susie; sisters in law: Judy and Betty; brothers in law: Bill (Joannie) Welsh, Mike Welsh and sister in law, Sharon (Chuck) Troup.

Dennis was a 43 year member of Bricklayers Local 4 of Merrillville, IN. He was an avid golfer and known for his incredible wit and kindness.

Due to COVID-19, arrangements will be at a later date.



Published in The Times on Aug. 12, 2020.
