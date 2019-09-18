Dennis M. Smolek

CROWN POINT, IN - Dennis M. Smolek, age 57 of Crown Point, passed away September 14, 2019. He graduated from Lake Central High School, Class of 79, and worked as a union carpenter in Chicago. Dennis coached Portage Little League for many years. Dennis was "a regular" everywhere he went and was loved by his three children, large family, and strangers throughout the country. He will live on through the people he so deeply loved and cared for.

Dennis was preceded in death by his father- Dennis J.

He is survived by his children, Dennis M. Jr., Ashley, and Justin; mother, Cynthia (David) Keilman; siblings, Betsy (Michael) Morris, Robert (Kim) Buford; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. A funeral service will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at BURNS FUNERAL HOME. Interment at Chapel Lawn Cemetery. www.burnsfuneral.com