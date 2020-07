Dennis M. Smolek

IN LOVING MEMORY ON YOUR 1ST BIRTHDAY IN HEAVEN 7/25/2020.

It broke our hearts to lose you, but you did not go alone, a part of us went with you the day God called you Home. Tomorrow, we will honor you and celebrate your life by your side at 1pm. You touched so many lives. You will never be alone or forgotten and will remain forever in our hearts. Your Loving Family and Friends.