1/1
Dennis M. Smolek
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Dennis M. Smolek

IN MEMORY OF MY LOVING SON, DENNIS ON YOUR FIRST ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN (1962-2019) It's been a year that you've been gone and I still can't look at your picture without crying and my heart aching. I miss your daily 3 p.m. calls just to talk or seeing you so happy to catch fish no matter how big. You're always being there for me whether it's my health problems or me needing your carpentry skills. They say it gets easier with time but for me it's just the opposite. Until we are together again, I love you, Mom



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Sep. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved