Dennis "Denny" Michael Balla

BLOOMINGTON, IN - Dennis "Denny" Michael Balla of Bloomington, IN, passed away on September 18th 2019 at the age of 77. A liturgy will be held in his memory at 8:30am on October 14th at St. John the Baptist Greek Catholic Church in Northampton, PA.

Denny was born in Ormrod, PA on October 19, 1941. He graduated from Parkland High School in 1959, Muhlenberg College with a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry in 1967 and received a Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago in 1988.

Denny was married to Jean Krupa on January 4th, 1964; they were married 55 years.

Denny held various management positions at Bethlehem Steel from 1964 to 1995. He was the Operations Manager for Kasle Steel, Flint Michigan from 1995 to 2001. Denny was promoted to General Manager of Kasle Metal Processing in Jeffersonville, Indiana from 2001 until his retirement in 2006.

Denny was active in his community including serving as chairman of the United Way in Porter County, Indiana. As a young man, he enjoyed playing baseball. He was an avid sports fan and cheered for the Philadelphia Phillies, Eagles and Flyers. He also was a big fan of the Purdue Boilermakers and horse racing.

Denny is survived by his wife, Jean, his brother Paul of Bethlehem, PA., son Matthew, daughter-in-law Janel, granddaughter Presley, son Christopher, daughter-in-law Kelly, and granddaughters Katie and Lauren. Denny is predeceased by his parents Mary Balla (Patchinka) and Alexander James Balla.

Please keep Denny in your thoughts and prayers.

Online condolences, photos, and memories may be shared with family and friends at www.allencares.com