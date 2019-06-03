Dennis P. Spagna

KOUTS, IN - Dennis P. Spagna, 74, of Kouts passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019. He was born January 30, 1945 to Ernie and Eleanor (Keene) Spagna, graduated from Wheeler High School in 1963 and served proudly with the U.S. Army in Korea. Denny made his career as a truck driver with Teamsters Local #142 throughout the region. He enjoyed watching NASCAR exploits, enthralling friends around a bonfire and joining family to cheer on the Cubs.

On September 11, 1970 he married Mary Wingo who preceded him in death in 1992. Survivors include their children: Jeffery (Alicia) Spagna of Valparaiso, Lynnette Spagna of Kouts, Amy (Michael) Welkie of Wanatah and Rachel (Jeff) Degeneffe of Kouts; sisters: Carol Pomeroy and Anita Rosenfeld; sister-in-law, Bertie Spagna; and grandchildren: Sydney, Ray, Peter, Jimmy, Alexzandra, Kaylee, Carter, Adam, Anthony and Jessica. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Gerald Spagna and sister, Bonnie Krueger.

A visitation will be held Tuesday from 3:00- 7:00 p.m. at Kosanke Funeral Home, Kouts. The funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, Rev. Joel S. Zipay officiating with burial at Graceland Cemetery, Kouts. Memorial donations may be made to VNA Hospice of NWI.